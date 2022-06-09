Coming soon

"We have fully embraced our rock side - huge riffs, big choruses with a sprinkling of punk and grunge."

Published: 2:49 pm, June 09, 2022

Dead Pony have announced their debut EP, 'War Boys'.

The six-track release is out on 23rd September, arriving after the Glasgow trio perform sets at Glastonbury, TRNSMT, Kendal Calling and Vibration Festival.

"It was a huge challenge for us as previously we've only recorded one track at a time," they explain. "But stepping up has made us much more confident as a unit and hungry to do it again. We're already thinking ahead to our debut album now!!

"Musically we have fully embraced our rock side - huge riffs, big choruses with a sprinkling of punk and grunge elements. We couldn't be more proud of how well the singles has been received and can't wait to get the rest of the tracks out into the world."

They've also shared new single 'Zero', of which they say: "Zero is an anthem of anger and control. When Blair wrote the riff it acted as a gateway to a whole new style of songwriting. The song combines electronic elements, samples and high energy rock akin to The Prodigy. When the band got together the whole song was written in 10 minutes. Zero continues our current trend of post apocalyptic songwriting without directly referencing any particular subject."

Check it out below; the EP's full tracklisting reads:



Bullet Farm

Zero

I Don't Need Alot

All Dressed Up For Nothing

War Boys

23, Never Me