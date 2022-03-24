Dead Poet Society have confirmed a UK and European tour for spring

On the road

The dates follow their set at Download.

Published: 11:46 am, March 24, 2022

Dead Poet Society have confirmed a UK and European tour.

The dates kick off with their set at Download festival, before heading to Glasgow, Manchester and London, and then on to Europe.

The details are:



JUNE

10 UK, Donnington – Download Festival

11 UK, Glasgow - King Tuts

13 UK, Manchester - Deaf Institute

14 UK, London - Omeara

20 France, Paris - La Boule

22 Netherlands, Zaandam – De Flux

23 Germany, Hamburg - Turnzimmer

24 Denmark, Copenhagen – Rahuset

26 Germany, Ferropolis – Full Force Festival