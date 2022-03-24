Dead Poet Society have confirmed a UK and European tour for spring

Dead Poet Society have confirmed a UK and European tour.
The dates kick off with their set at Download festival, before heading to Glasgow, Manchester and London, and then on to Europe.
The details are:
JUNE
10 UK, Donnington – Download Festival
11 UK, Glasgow - King Tuts
13 UK, Manchester - Deaf Institute
14 UK, London - Omeara
20 France, Paris - La Boule
22 Netherlands, Zaandam – De Flux
23 Germany, Hamburg - Turnzimmer
24 Denmark, Copenhagen – Rahuset
26 Germany, Ferropolis – Full Force Festival