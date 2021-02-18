Subscribe to Upset
Dead Poet Society have shared their new single, '.getawayfortheweekend.'

Bit trick during a pandemic, m8s.
Published: 12:29 pm, February 18, 2021
It's a cut from their debut album '-!-' (pronounced ‘The exclamation album’), which will arrive on 12th March, and has already been preceded by '.CoDA.', '.intoodeep.' and '.loveyoulikethat.'.

"'.getawayfortheweekend.' Hit me up any time you want and we'll just leave this fucking monotonous life behind," the band say of the track.

Check it out below.

