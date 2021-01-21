Watch

Their debut album's only a month away.

Published: 9:53 pm, January 21, 2021

Dead Poet Society have shared their new single, '.loveyoulikethat.'.

It's a cut from their debut album '-!-' (pronounced ‘The exclamation album’), which will arrive on 12th February, and has already been preceded by '.CoDA.'.

"The final moments of a long-term relationship can be crushing," says lead vocalist/guitarist Jack Underkofler of the song. "But what's more important — being honest with your love or bringing them happiness? They don't always coincide."

Check it out below; the album's full tracklisting reads: