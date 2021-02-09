On stream

Titled Lonely Hearts & Lovers', it'll be Chris Carrabba's first performance in over a year.

Published: 5:09 pm, February 09, 2021 Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Dashboard Confessional have announced details of a special Valentines Day live stream.

Titled Lonely Hearts & Lovers', it'll be Chris Carrabba's first performance in over a year, following a motorcycle accident last summer.

“Nearly a year ago, our 20 year celebration came to a halt when everyone’s lives were changed by Covid," he explains. "Then, I was in an accident that left me worried that I would never be able to play music again. I received so much kindness from people I know and people I don’t know. The kindness that I received from friends, family, and total strangers was incredible. Over the last 20 years, you have given me so much, and I am just so grateful. I can’t explain what it felt like to get back in the room with my bandmates and play music again. This year has been hard for everyone and we all are missing each other more than ever. I know we can’t be together until it is safe for everyone to do so, but I miss hearing your voices, and seeing your faces. I’d be so pleased to see you...”

The stream will take place at 7pm EST / 4pm PST/ Midnight GMT on Sunday 14th February, broadcast from Tennessee's Riverside Revival Church. You can grab tickets here.