Watch

It's a track from their new album, 'Jackpot Juicer'.

Published: 11:49 am, May 05, 2022

Dance Gavin Dance have released a new video for 'Pop Off!'.

It's a track from their new album, 'Jackpot Juicer'. The follow-up to 2010's 'Afterburner', and due on 29th July via Rise Records, the record follows the news of the passing of bassist Tim Feerick.

A recent statement from the band reads, in part: "This past week has been the most challenging time in Dance Gavin Dance's history. On Thursday, April 14th, we found out that we had lost Tim. While he was the bassist in the band, he was also our brother and best friend. Losing him is devastating."

They add: "After the initial shock and sadness, it wasn't long after that we were faced with some challenging decisions about the immediate future and our upcoming plans. After many internal discussions with our team and, most importantly, Tim's family, we have decided to perform this year's Swanfest and do the subsequent tour in honor and dedication to Tim. We will also move ahead with the announcement of our forthcoming album, later this week."

Check out the new single below.