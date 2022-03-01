Dance Gavin Dance have announced a UK and European tour for September

On the road

The tour includes a night at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London.

Dance Gavin Dance have announced a new UK and European tour.

The run of dates - their first since 2018 - follows the 2020 release of their latest album 'Afterburner', kicking off on 8th September in Leeds.

The details are:



SEPTEMBER

8 Stylus Leeds UK

9 O2 Ritz Manchester UK

10 Garage Glasgow UK

12 O2 Institute Birmingham UK

14 Engine Rooms Southampton UK

15 SWX Bristol UK

16 O2 Shepherds Bush Empire London UK

19 Melkweg Amsterdam NL

20 Ubel & Gefarlich Hamburg DE

21 Columbia Theatre Berlin DE

22 Essigfabrik Cologne DE



Tickets go on sale from 10am on 4th March.