Dance Gavin Dance have announced a UK and European tour for September

Dance Gavin Dance have announced a new UK and European tour.
The run of dates - their first since 2018 - follows the 2020 release of their latest album 'Afterburner', kicking off on 8th September in Leeds.
The details are:
SEPTEMBER
8 Stylus Leeds UK
9 O2 Ritz Manchester UK
10 Garage Glasgow UK
12 O2 Institute Birmingham UK
14 Engine Rooms Southampton UK
15 SWX Bristol UK
16 O2 Shepherds Bush Empire London UK
19 Melkweg Amsterdam NL
20 Ubel & Gefarlich Hamburg DE
21 Columbia Theatre Berlin DE
22 Essigfabrik Cologne DE
Tickets go on sale from 10am on 4th March.