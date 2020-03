Watch

They've a new album out in April.

Published: 11:44 am, March 13, 2020

Dance Gavin Dance have released a new video for 'Strawberry's Wake'.

It's a teaser from the band's just-announced new album 'Afterburner', which'll arrive on 24th April via Rise Records.

The clip "follows the five-piece as they board Swan Air for an epic journey in the “friendly” skies," a press release explains.

The video - and album - arrive ahead of a May European tour that will currently see them performing at Slam Dunk, then Amsterdamn, Paris, Cologne and Berlin.

Have a watch below.