Watch

They've got a live album coming.

Published: 11:41 am, March 05, 2021

Dance Gavin Dance have shared a live clip for 'Man Of The Year'.

It's taken from their Tree City Sessions 2 streaming event, which took place in their hometown of Sacramento at the end of last year> Already available digitally, a physical version is on the way.

The full 'Tree City Sessions 2' live album tracklisting is as follows:



The Backwards Pumpkin Song (Tree City Sessions)

Uneasy Hearts Weigh The Most (Tree City Sessions)

NASA (Tree City Sessions)

Blue Dream (Tree City Sessions)

Strawberry Swisher, Pt. 3 (Tree City Sessions)

Jesus H. Macy (Tree City Sessions)

Stroke God, Millionaire (Tree City Sessions)

Awkward (Tree City Sessions)

Summertime Gladness (Tree City Sessions)

Inspire The Liars (Tree City Sessions)

Man Of The Year (Tree City Sessions)

Son Of Robot (Tree City Sessions)

Evaporate (Tree City Sessions)

Strawberry's Wake (Tree City Sessions)

Nothing Shameful (Tree City Sessions)