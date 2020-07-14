Watch

It arrives ahead of their album launch show this week.

Published: 9:28 pm, July 14, 2020

Dance Gavin Dance have released an animated video for 'One In A Million'.

It's a cut from the Sacramento five-piece's new album 'Afterburner', which was released digitally earlier this year, and physically last Friday, 10th July.

To celebrate, they're also going to host a very special, full production, multi-camera streamed broadcast of their Album Release Show, which will take place on Friday 17th July at 6pm PST/9pm EST. Tickets are available now from DanceGavinDance.Live.

In the meantime, give 'One In A Million' a watch below.