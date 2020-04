Watch

Listeners sent in clips of themselves cleaning.

Published: 3:37 pm, April 16, 2020

Dance Gavin Dance have launched another new video, this time with the help of their fans.

For their 'Three Wishes' clip, the band put a call out for people to send in footage of themselves cleaning their houses, brushing their teeth, washing their dogs and the like.

'Three Wishes' is a track from the band's upcoming new album 'Afterburner', due for release on 24th April via Rise Records.

Give it a watch below.