Dance Gavin Dance have announced their new album, 'Afterburner'

Published: 3:48 pm, February 21, 2020

Dance Gavin Dance have announced the release of their ninth full-length studio album.

Titled 'Afterburner', it'll arrive on 24th April via Rise Records, and comes alongside the first single from the record, 'Prisoner'.

Produced by longtime collaborator Kris Crummett (Issues, Sleeping With Sirens, Mayday Parade) and Drew Fulk a.k.a. WZRD BLD (Lil Wayne, Motionless in White, Bad Wolves), the band will support the album by heading over to the UK in May for Slam Dunk, followed by four European headline shows.

Talking about the new track, the band's Will Swan explains: “‘Prisoner’ is a captivating piece of the eclectic puzzle that is Afterburner. It showcases yet another leap in our constant evolution, and I can’t wait for people to hear what this album has in store.”

You can check out 'Prisoner' below.