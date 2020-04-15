Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Dance Gavin Dance experiment with timelapse for their new 'Lyrics Lie' video

The clip features a mural of their album art.
Published: 10:42 am, April 15, 2020
Dance Gavin Dance experiment with timelapse for their new 'Lyrics Lie' video

Dance Gavin Dance have released a new video for 'Lyrics Lie'.

It's the third cut from the band's upcoming ninth album 'Afterburner', which is due for release on 24th April via Rise Records, with the clip featuring a timelapse of their album art mural in their hometown of Sacramento.

"The album is a landmark mission statement that encompasses DGD energy past, present, and future," a press release explains. "It is a killer and dynamic demonstration of what the quintet does best, and is equal parts aggressive, melodic, and unrestrained."

Give the new video a watch below, and catch the band on tour in the US this August.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
A Day To Remember have released their new single 'Mindreader'
Delaire The Liar have released their emotional new song, 'Locked (For A Reason)'
Asking Alexandria have dropped a new lyric video for rebellious rock'n'roll tune, 'Down To Hell'
Diet Cig are teasing their upcoming album with new cut, ‘Who Are You?’
Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, You Me At Six and more have donated items to a new charity raffle for the NHS
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing