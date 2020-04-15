Dance Gavin Dance experiment with timelapse for their new 'Lyrics Lie' video

Watch

The clip features a mural of their album art.

Published: 10:42 am, April 15, 2020

Dance Gavin Dance have released a new video for 'Lyrics Lie'.

It's the third cut from the band's upcoming ninth album 'Afterburner', which is due for release on 24th April via Rise Records, with the clip featuring a timelapse of their album art mural in their hometown of Sacramento.

"The album is a landmark mission statement that encompasses DGD energy past, present, and future," a press release explains. "It is a killer and dynamic demonstration of what the quintet does best, and is equal parts aggressive, melodic, and unrestrained."

Give the new video a watch below, and catch the band on tour in the US this August.