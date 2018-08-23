Dance Gavin Dance have announced a new European tour, including sets at Slam Dunk

On tour

Published: 11:35 am, February 05, 2020

Dance Gavin Dance have announced a new European tour.

The band will kick off the short run with two sets at Slam Dunk - Leeds (23rd May), Hatfield (24th) - followed by stops in Amsterdam (25th), Paris (26th), Cologne (28th), and Berlin (29th).

“We are thrilled to be part of the upcoming Slam Dunk Festival," the band comment, "as well as playing a few headline shows in mainland Europe right after. These are the only scheduled shows for that region this summer, so if our European fans are ready to see us perform a full headline set in an intimate setting, this would be your chance!"

The details are:



MAY

23 Slam Dunk Festival North - Leeds

24 Slam Dunk Festival South - Hatfield

25 Melkweg - Amsterdam

26 Boule Noire - Paris

28 MTC - Cologne

29 Privatclub - Berlin