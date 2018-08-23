Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Dune Rats, Twin Atlantic, Vukovi and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

Dance Gavin Dance have announced a new European tour, including sets at Slam Dunk

"These are the only scheduled shows for that region this summer."
Published: 11:35 am, February 05, 2020
Dance Gavin Dance have announced a new European tour, including sets at Slam Dunk

Dance Gavin Dance have announced a new European tour.

The band will kick off the short run with two sets at Slam Dunk - Leeds (23rd May), Hatfield (24th) - followed by stops in Amsterdam (25th), Paris (26th), Cologne (28th), and Berlin (29th).

“We are thrilled to be part of the upcoming Slam Dunk Festival," the band comment, "as well as playing a few headline shows in mainland Europe right after. These are the only scheduled shows for that region this summer, so if our European fans are ready to see us perform a full headline set in an intimate setting, this would be your chance!"

The details are:

MAY
23 Slam Dunk Festival North - Leeds
24 Slam Dunk Festival South - Hatfield
25 Melkweg - Amsterdam
26 Boule Noire - Paris
28 MTC - Cologne
29 Privatclub - Berlin

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Philly band Neverkept have signed to Epitaph, and shared a new vid for 'Complicated'
Dutch festival Lowlands has signed up Bring Me The Horizon, Yungblud, Fever 333 and more
Black Peaks are back with a new UK tour
The Mysterines have dropped their new single 'Love's Not Enough' ahead of their UK tour
Demob Happy and SHVPES have joined the line-up for Marshall Live
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing