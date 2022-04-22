Incoming

it's coming this summer via Rise Records.

Published: 5:49 pm, April 22, 2022

Dance Gavin Dance have confirmed a new album, 'Jackpot Juicer'.

The follow-up to 2010's 'Afterburner', and due on 29th July via Rise Records, the announcement follows news of the passing of bassist Tim Feerick.

A recent statement from the band reads, in part: "This past week has been the most challenging time in Dance Gavin Dance's history. On Thursday, April 14th, we found out that we had lost Tim. While he was the bassist in the band, he was also our brother and best friend. Losing him is devastating."

They add: "After the initial shock and sadness, it wasn't long after that we were faced with some challenging decisions about the immediate future and our upcoming plans. After many internal discussions with our team and, most importantly, Tim's family, we have decided to perform this year's Swanfest and do the subsequent tour in honor and dedication to Tim. We will also move ahead with the announcement of our forthcoming album, later this week."

The tracklisting for the album is as follows:



Untitled 2

Cream Of The Crop

Synergy (Feat. Rob Damiani)

Holy Ghost Spirit

For The Jeers

Ember

Pop Off!

One Man's Cringe

Feels Bad Man

Die Another Day

Two Secret Weapons

Polka Dot Dobbins

Long Nights In Jail

Back On Deck

Current Events

Pray To God For Your Mother

Swallowed By Eternity

Have A Great Life