Dance Gavin Dance have confirmed a new album, 'Jackpot Juicer'

it's coming this summer via Rise Records.
Published: 5:49 pm, April 22, 2022
Dance Gavin Dance have confirmed a new album, 'Jackpot Juicer'.

The follow-up to 2010's 'Afterburner', and due on 29th July via Rise Records, the announcement follows news of the passing of bassist Tim Feerick.

A recent statement from the band reads, in part: "This past week has been the most challenging time in Dance Gavin Dance's history. On Thursday, April 14th, we found out that we had lost Tim. While he was the bassist in the band, he was also our brother and best friend. Losing him is devastating."

They add: "After the initial shock and sadness, it wasn't long after that we were faced with some challenging decisions about the immediate future and our upcoming plans. After many internal discussions with our team and, most importantly, Tim's family, we have decided to perform this year's Swanfest and do the subsequent tour in honor and dedication to Tim. We will also move ahead with the announcement of our forthcoming album, later this week."

The tracklisting for the album is as follows:

Untitled 2
Cream Of The Crop
Synergy (Feat. Rob Damiani)
Holy Ghost Spirit
For The Jeers
Ember
Pop Off!
One Man's Cringe
Feels Bad Man
Die Another Day
Two Secret Weapons
Polka Dot Dobbins
Long Nights In Jail
Back On Deck
Current Events
Pray To God For Your Mother
Swallowed By Eternity
Have A Great Life

Cold Years: "This album is a lot more positive; that's what people need to hear now"
