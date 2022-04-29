Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Linda Lindas, Simple Plan, Bob Vylan, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
May 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

daine has released a video for 'weekends', plus debut mixtape 'Quantum Jumping'

The mixtape features recent singles 'New Ground' and 'SALT'.
Published: 11:42 am, April 29, 2022
daine has released a video for 'weekends', plus debut mixtape 'Quantum Jumping'

daine has released a video for 'weekends', plus debut mixtape 'Quantum Jumping'.

Billed as a "tombstone to her adolescence", the much-teased project has been a long time coming, already previewed by singles including 'New Ground' and 'SALT' during the past 18 months.

A press release explains: "A chronological timeline of the very first songs she wrote at the age of 16, the release charts a burgeoning artist growing in real time, finding her own source of expression and finding her own space in a world she felt ostracized within."

Check out both the new video, and the mixtape, below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
TV Priest have shared their new single, 'Limehouse Cut'
Bury Tomorrow have teamed up with Modern Error for a new version of 'DEATH (Ever Colder)'
Mint Green have dropped a new teaser track ahead of their debut album, 'What I'm Feeling'
Our Hollow, Our Home have released their new single 'Shatterdome'
The Faim have announced their second album, 'Talk Talk'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing