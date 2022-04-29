Watch

The mixtape features recent singles 'New Ground' and 'SALT'.

Published: 11:42 am, April 29, 2022

daine has released a video for 'weekends', plus debut mixtape 'Quantum Jumping'.

Billed as a "tombstone to her adolescence", the much-teased project has been a long time coming, already previewed by singles including 'New Ground' and 'SALT' during the past 18 months.

A press release explains: "A chronological timeline of the very first songs she wrote at the age of 16, the release charts a burgeoning artist growing in real time, finding her own source of expression and finding her own space in a world she felt ostracized within."

Check out both the new video, and the mixtape, below.