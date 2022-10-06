daine has released a new single and video, ‘Stay Close’.

Watch

daine released debut project ‘Quantum Jumping’ earlier this year.

daine has shared a new single, ‘Stay Close’.

The track follows up on recent drops ‘boythots’ and ‘Dragging’, as well as debut project ‘Quantum Jumping’, which was released back in April.

The video was directed by Charles Buxton-Leslie, and features daine visiting a racetrack alone with a love interest. “Split between high octane race scenes and noticeable distance between the duo; the visual plays with the idea of the adrenaline rush of internalised romance, despite the reality being something markedly different,” a press release explains.

Check it out below.