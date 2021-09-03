daine has debuted a video for 'SALT', her team-up with Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes

Watch

The track also features production from Lonelyspeck.

Published: 11:28 am, September 03, 2021

daine has debuted a video for her team-up with Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes, 'SALT'.

Talking to Upset in the cover story for our August issue, daine explained: "I think "Salt" is a good segway into my future sound."



"[Oli] messaged me on Instagram and was like, 'Do you wanna do a song?', and I was like, sure and sent him "Salt" because I knew it was the best song that he could possibly hear. It was pretty quick. He sent his verse overnight, and it was perfect, and he sang along with me in the chorus, and I couldn't have asked for him to do better. The lyrics were so cohesive with what I'd written. I was so impressed."

You can check out 'SALT' below, and read our full cover chat here.