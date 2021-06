Watch

It features new single 'dainecore'.

Published: 11:45 pm, June 03, 2021

daine has shared her new three-track release, ‘boys wanna txt/dainecore’.

The drop – which features ‘boys wanna txt’, ‘dying’, and new single ‘dainecore’– arrives with a new performance video directed by Sean Finney.

You can also catch daine live on 9th July at Victoria’s Kindred Studios, where she’ll be joined by a bunch of friends and special guests from across Melbourne’s underground and hardcore scenes.

Give her new video a watch below.