The project is coming early next year.

Published: 11:35 am, November 01, 2021

daine has announced her debut mixtape.

The former Upset cover star will release the project in early-2022, and in the meantime you can check out lead single 'Cemetery Dreams' - the first song she ever wrote.

The release follows on from her collaborations with Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes (‘SALT’), 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady (‘boys wanna txt’) and Danny L Harle (‘Angel Numbers’).

Check out 'Cemetery Dreams' below.