daine has dropped her new collab with 100 Gecs' Dylan Brady, ericdoa and Ryan Jacob, 'boys wanna txt'

It's her first drop of 2021.

Published: 10:38 am, April 15, 2021

daine has dropped her new single, 'boys wanna txt'.

The song - the hyper-pop newcomer's first of 2021 - was co-produced by 100 Gecs' Dylan Brady and Ryan Jacob, and features a guest spot from ericdoa. There's a new video directed by Oliver van der Lugt (aka DJ & producer Air Max 97), too.

The track arrives alongside the news that she's also currently working with Charli XCX, who's posted on Insta: "v excited to be working w legendary artist @d4ine. her new vid and song slaps and i wish i was as cool as her. go check her out asapppp."

