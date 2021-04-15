daine has dropped her new collab with 100 Gecs' Dylan Brady, ericdoa and Ryan Jacob, 'boys wanna txt'

Subscribe to Upset
May 2021
Watch

It's her first drop of 2021.
Published: 10:38 am, April 15, 2021
daine has dropped her new single, 'boys wanna txt'.

The song - the hyper-pop newcomer's first of 2021 - was co-produced by 100 Gecs' Dylan Brady and Ryan Jacob, and features a guest spot from ericdoa. There's a new video directed by Oliver van der Lugt (aka DJ & producer Air Max 97), too.

The track arrives alongside the news that she's also currently working with Charli XCX, who's posted on Insta: "v excited to be working w legendary artist @d4ine. her new vid and song slaps and i wish i was as cool as her. go check her out asapppp."

Check out 'boys wanna txt' below.

