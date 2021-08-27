Former Upset cover star daine has dropped her much anticipated Oli Sykes team-up, 'SALT'

Listen

Also joining up with producer Lonelyspeck, it follows up on June's 'boys wanna txt/daincore'.

Published: 9:17 am, August 27, 2021

daine has debuted her new single - her much anticipated team up with Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes, 'SALT'.

Also joining up with producer Lonelyspeck, it follows up on June's 'boys wanna txt/daincore'.

Talking to Upset in the cover story for our August issue, daine explained: "I think "Salt" is a good segway into my future sound."

"[Oli] messaged me on Instagram and was like, 'Do you wanna do a song?', and I was like, sure and sent him "Salt" because I knew it was the best song that he could possibly hear. It was pretty quick. He sent his verse overnight, and it was perfect, and he sang along with me in the chorus, and I couldn't have asked for him to do better. The lyrics were so cohesive with what I'd written. I was so impressed."

You can check out 'SALT' below, and read our full cover chat here.