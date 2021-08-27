Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Trash Boat, Turnstile, Meet Me @ The Altar, iDKHOW and more.
Order a copy
September 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Former Upset cover star daine has dropped her much anticipated Oli Sykes team-up, 'SALT'

Also joining up with producer Lonelyspeck, it follows up on June's 'boys wanna txt/daincore'.
Published: 9:17 am, August 27, 2021
Former Upset cover star daine has dropped her much anticipated Oli Sykes team-up, 'SALT'

daine has debuted her new single - her much anticipated team up with Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes, 'SALT'.

Also joining up with producer Lonelyspeck, it follows up on June's 'boys wanna txt/daincore'.

Talking to Upset in the cover story for our August issue, daine explained: "I think "Salt" is a good segway into my future sound."

"[Oli] messaged me on Instagram and was like, 'Do you wanna do a song?', and I was like, sure and sent him "Salt" because I knew it was the best song that he could possibly hear. It was pretty quick. He sent his verse overnight, and it was perfect, and he sang along with me in the chorus, and I couldn't have asked for him to do better. The lyrics were so cohesive with what I'd written. I was so impressed."

You can check out 'SALT' below, and read our full cover chat here.

August 2021
Grab this issue

August 2021

Featuring daine, jxdn, Creeper and more.
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Fever 333 have pulled their UK dates, including Reading & Leeds this weekend
Bob Vylan take on 2021's festivals: "A moment of community, and solidarity? That's incredible"
I Don’t Know How But They Found Me: "I'd like to have a record written soon"
Sleigh Bells have shared new single '﻿Justine Go Genesis', from their upcoming album
Tom Morello has released his new single, 'Driving To Texas (Feat. Phantogram)'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing