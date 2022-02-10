Subscribe to Upset
Daine has announced her debut mixtape, 'Quantum Jumping'

The hyperpop newcomer has also shared her single 'New Ground'.
Published: 2:11 pm, February 10, 2022
Daine has announced her debut mixtape, 'Quantum Jumping'.

Billed as a "tombstone to her adolescence", the much-teased project is set for release on 18th March, previewed by the hyperpop newcomer's latest single 'New Ground'.

A press release explains: "A chronological timeline of the very first songs she wrote at the age of 16, the release charts a burgeoning artist growing in real time, finding her own source of expression and finding her own space in a world she felt ostracized within."

Check out the new single below.

As It Is: "This is a record to reintroduce ourselves"
