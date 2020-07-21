Culture Abuse have shared a new version of 'Bee Kind to the Bugs' from their upcoming compilation

Listen

The full release is due on Friday.

Published: 10:16 pm, July 21, 2020

Culture Abuse have shared a new version of 'Bee Kind to the Bugs' from their new compilation.

The career-spanning release, titled 'Good Shit, Bad Shit, Who Gives a Shit?!', features unreleased demos, cover songs and live recordings, and will be available digitally on 24th July.

“With the state of the live music industry in limbo, we thought now is a better time than any to open ourselves up and give the listener a different take on some of our past work," the band explain.

"We take the groovy mid-tempo songs off Bay Dream (2018) and give you our aggressive live set atmosphere. We re-imagined the faster, more upbeat songs from Peach (2016) and slowed them down into an acoustic, stripped-down set.

“Cover songs from iconic bands like the Sex Pistols, the Buzzcocks and the Equals, we tear ‘em up and piece ‘em back together the way we do when we sit down together and make ‘zines, tour posters and show flyers.

"Some of our original songs are covered by our close friends within this collection. We’re presenting this release through digital outlets so the songs are at their most accessible. So whatever’s happening in your life, here are some songs to help you take it all on: the good shit & the bad shit.”

Give 'Bee Kind to the Bugs' a listen below.