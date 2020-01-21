Coming soon

It arrives ahead of their upcoming headline tour.

Published: 10:57 am, January 21, 2020

Cultdreams have announced a new stripped-back EP, 'The Piano Sessions'.

Due for release on Thursday 13th February, the news arrives alongside a new version of ‘Don’t Let Them Tell You Otherwise’, which features on the EP alongside 'Born An Underdog, Still Living One' and 'Flowers On Their Graves'.

“It's been on my mind for the last year or so, but wasn't something I’d managed to do," Lucinda Livingstone says of the release. "I've played the piano since I was 4, but haven't lived anywhere with one so I never get to play. Our producer Bob Cooper moved into a new studio with a grand piano, and as soon as I saw the news I had to go in and do a few Cultdreams songs.

“Originally we were going to do this as a live session, but then I came back from a tour with Nervus stupidly unwell and showed up to the session with no voice, so The Piano Sessions ended up being split between London and Leeds. I recorded the piano with Bob, and went down to London a week later, still sick, with barely any singing voice, and recorded the vocals with my good friend Simon Small (Apologies I Have None).

“We wanted to keep these sessions as raw and minimal as possible, just me and a piano. These three songs lyrically all tie into each other, and we felt like it would be a different way for people to hear the stories within the songs.”

The duo are also about to hit the road in support of their second album 'Things That Hurt', out now via Big Scary Monsters.