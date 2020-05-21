Crown the Empire have shared a new video for 'Blurry (Out of Place)', and an augmented reality hologram

Watch

Published: 7:18 pm, May 21, 2020

Crown the Empire have shared a new video for 'Blurry (Out of Place)'.

They've also launched an augmented reality hologram experience via JADU, an app that "allows fans to enjoy the unique experience of performing with their favourite artists by choosing from a library of photorealistic holograms of different musicians."

The band elaborate: "Hello, it’s been a while since we've last spoken. As you may know, our world is in a state of isolation and confusion. The future is unknown and we're all uncertain of what’s to come. With that being said, we wanted to release something special to get you through these dark times — a song about feeling lost when it seems like all hope is gone.

"We are excited that the official music video for our song 'BLURRY (out of place)' is out now.

"Andy Leo has been turned into a hologram, and you can bring him to life wherever you are in the world.

"Download the app, choose the hologram of Andy, scan your surroundings, and he will appear in front of you. Film videos of you and Andy singing/dancing to 'BLURRY' together and post them on all your socials. We hope you enjoy this interactive experience as well as the new music video. Stay safe out there."

Give 'Blurry (Out of Place)' a watch below.