Feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Dave Stephens from We Came As Romans, and Craig Owens from D.R.U.G.S..

Published: 11:00 am, June 23, 2022

Crown The Empire have released a reimagining of 'Johnny's Revenge'.

The new version is to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their debut album 'The Fallout', and features Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Dave Stephens from We Came As Romans, and Craig Owens from D.R.U.G.S..

The band comment: "We are excited to announce that we’ve recreated our song “Johnny’s Revenge” with guest features from 3 different bands: Spencer Charnas from Ice Nine Kills, Dave Stephens from We Came As Romans and Craig Owens from D.R.U.G.S. All of these singers are a part of the era we grew up in and have played a huge role in helping our scene become what it is today.

"To celebrate 10 years of our album ‘The Fallout,’ we wanted to do something special for the people who’ve stuck with us over the past decade. One of the songs our fans always gravitated towards was “Johnny’s Revenge,” a theatrical piece that’s part of a trilogy we created over the span of 3 albums. We can’t wait for everyone to hear this new version!"

