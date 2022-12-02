Listen

Published: 9:28 am, December 02, 2022

Crown The Empire have shared a brand new single, 'Immortalize'.

“‘Immortalize’ is about the fear of being forgotten once we pass on. It questions mortality, the existence of a higher being, and struggles to find meaning in the inevitable,” explains vocalist Andy Leo. “Time is the only currency that can’t be replaced and there’s no way of ensuring we’ll leave a legacy worth remembering. All we can do is try and make our marks before we’re gone forever.”

Produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Poorstacy, Scene Queen, Nova Twins), you can check out 'Immortalize' below.