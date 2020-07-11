Subscribe to Upset
Listen

Crown The Empire have unleashed a new acoustic album

It marks the tenth anniversary of their first gig.
Published: 12:08 am, July 11, 2020
Crown The Empire have unleashed a new acoustic album

Crown The Empire have unleashed a new acoustic album.

The 11-song full-length, dubbed '07102010', marks the 10th anniversary of the band's first show.

"2020 has been a year of both chaos and deep reflection as Crown enters our second decade as a band," the band shares. 

"We wanted to look back and strip down songs across all of our albums as a thank you to everyone who has been along for the journey so far. Thank you for allowing us to live our dreams and make music for the past 10 years, and many more to come. 

"Our new acoustic album 07102010 is out now on all streaming platforms. Love you all."

Give it a listen below.

