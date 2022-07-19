Crossfaith have announced the UK and EU leg of their Atlas Of Faith World Tour

Crossfaith have announced a UK and EU leg of their Atlas Of Faith World Tour.
The live run celebrates 15 years of the band, and also includes shows across North America, Latin America, Australia and Japan.
Frontman Kenta 'Ken' Koie says: "We just got back from festival run in Europe and had such a great time out there. As promised, we’ll be returning back to UK & Europe and this will be our first headline tour since COVID. I know that you guys have been waiting for it just like us so we are very excited to celebrate our 15th anniversary with all of you! We will play new songs and older songs as well, make sure to follow our discography and get sweaty with us! See you in the pit!"
The details are:
OCTOBER
29 MILAN Legend Club
30 MUNICH Backstage
31 ZURICH Dynamo
NOVEMBER
02 STUTTGART Im Wizemann
03 VIENNA Arena Wien
04 BUDAPEST A38 Ship
05 PRAGUE Underdogs' Ballroom
07 WARSAW Klub Hydrozagadka
08 KRAKOW Molo
09 LEIPZIG Naumann's
11 BERLIN Hole 44
12 COPENHAGEN Pumpehuset
13 HAMBURG Knust
15 PARIS La Maroquinerie
17 VOSSELAAR Biebob Vosselaar
18 COLOGNE Esssigfabrik & Sensor Club
19 EINDHOVEN Dynamo
21 HUDDERSFIELD The Parish
22 LIVERPOOL o2 Academy
23 NOTTINGHAM Rock City
25 LONDON The Underworld
26 LONDON The Underworld