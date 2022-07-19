Crossfaith have announced the UK and EU leg of their Atlas Of Faith World Tour

On the road

The tour includes two nights at London's The Underworld.

Crossfaith have announced a UK and EU leg of their Atlas Of Faith World Tour.

The live run celebrates 15 years of the band, and also includes shows across North America, Latin America, Australia and Japan.

Frontman Kenta 'Ken' Koie says: "We just got back from festival run in Europe and had such a great time out there. As promised, we’ll be returning back to UK & Europe and this will be our first headline tour since COVID. I know that you guys have been waiting for it just like us so we are very excited to celebrate our 15th anniversary with all of you! We will play new songs and older songs as well, make sure to follow our discography and get sweaty with us! See you in the pit!"

The details are:



OCTOBER

29 MILAN Legend Club

30 MUNICH Backstage

31 ZURICH Dynamo



NOVEMBER

02 STUTTGART Im Wizemann

03 VIENNA Arena Wien

04 BUDAPEST A38 Ship

05 PRAGUE Underdogs' Ballroom

07 WARSAW Klub Hydrozagadka

08 KRAKOW Molo

09 LEIPZIG Naumann's

11 BERLIN Hole 44

12 COPENHAGEN Pumpehuset

13 HAMBURG Knust

15 PARIS La Maroquinerie

17 VOSSELAAR Biebob Vosselaar

18 COLOGNE Esssigfabrik & Sensor Club

19 EINDHOVEN Dynamo

21 HUDDERSFIELD The Parish

22 LIVERPOOL o2 Academy

23 NOTTINGHAM Rock City

25 LONDON The Underworld

26 LONDON The Underworld