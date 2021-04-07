Subscribe to Upset
April 2021
Crossfaith have released a brand new single, 'RedZone'

it was written for a video game. 
Published: 11:01 am, April 07, 2021
Crossfaith have released a brand new single, 'RedZone'

Crossfaith have released a brand new single, 'RedZone'.

It's the second song to be released this year from the five-piece, following February’s ‘Dead or Alive’.

Speaking about the track, frontman Kenta Koie says: “We're so excited about RedZone. We wrote it for a video game, based on one of Japan’s most famous military sci-fi anime series, GUNDAM. The world is still fighting with COVID-19, and right now we can't tour outside Japan, but we hope you guys can keep jamming this track until we're back on the road.”

Check it out below, and keep an eye out for more from them soon.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
