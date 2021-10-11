Listen

Following on from last month's 'Slave of Chaos', you can check it out now.

Published: 8:42 am, October 11, 2021

Crossfaith have shared a brand new track, 'Fell Alive'.

Speaking about the song, vocalist Kenta Koie explains: “‘Feel Alive’ was the first song that we wrote since COVID-19 brought our world down into chaos. Everyone was forced to be alone and divided by the virus, thus we decided to make this song as a hope that cast the shadow. Also, we wanted to make it with our fans, so we recorded our fans clapping at our first show back since this unexpected disaster. In addition, we worked with Josh from Modestep on Feel Alive so you can hear true essence of UK bass music! This song means a lot to us, and hope this will be the light that shines on you.”

Following on from last month's 'Slave of Chaos', you can check out 'Feel Alive' below.