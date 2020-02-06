Listen

They arrive in the UK in early March.

February 06, 2020

Crossfaith are celebrating the start of their European tour with new single, 'Endorphin'.

The band's new live run kicks off tomorrow with a show in Madrid, Spain, before arriving in the UK at the start of March for dates in London, Brighton, Norwich, Wolverhampton and Newcastle.

Speaking of 'Endorphin', singer Kenta 'Ken' Koie says: "Do you want a new acid?” We are so proud to reveal our new era with ‘Endorphin', our new masterpiece to fascinate people. It will take you to another level of excitement and we can't wait to play this song during out upcoming headlining tour!"

Their UK dates are as follows:



MARCH

02 LONDON 02 Academy Islington

03 BRIGHTON Chalk

04 NORWICH The Waterfront

06 WOLVERHAMPTON KK's Steel Mill

07 NEWCASTLE Riverside