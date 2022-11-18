††† (Crosses) have released their new single and video, 'SENSATION'

Watch

It's from upcoming EP 'PERMANENT.RADIANT'.

Published: 2:21 pm, November 18, 2022

††† (Crosses) have released their new single, 'SENSATION'.

The lates track from Deftones' Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez, it's from upcoming EP 'PERMANENT.RADIANT', set for release on 9th December via Warner Records.

A press release explains: "'SENSATION' is bolstered by an eerie video, which finds the recurring protagonist, actress Thais Molon, waking up from a car crash and trying to find a ride in the desert. Paired with grainy footage of the group performing in a narrow, dark alley, the video effortlessly captures ††† (Crosses) signature tastefulness and mood."

Check it out below.