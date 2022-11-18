Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Witch Fever, Boston Manor, De'Wayne, Pinkshift and more.
Order a copy
November 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

††† (Crosses) have released their new single and video, 'SENSATION'

It's from upcoming EP 'PERMANENT.RADIANT'.
Published: 2:21 pm, November 18, 2022
††† (Crosses) have released their new single and video, 'SENSATION'

††† (Crosses) have released their new single, 'SENSATION'.

The lates track from Deftones' Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez, it's from upcoming EP 'PERMANENT.RADIANT', set for release on 9th December via Warner Records.

A press release explains: "'SENSATION' is bolstered by an eerie video, which finds the recurring protagonist, actress Thais Molon, waking up from a car crash and trying to find a ride in the desert. Paired with grainy footage of the group performing in a narrow, dark alley, the video effortlessly captures ††† (Crosses) signature tastefulness and mood."

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
FIDLAR have released a new EP teaser, 'Taste The Money'
Wage War have announced a new stripped-back album
City and Colour is back with his emotional new track, 'Meant To Be'
You Me At Six have released a new video for ‘Mixed Emotions (I Didn’t Know How To Tell You What I Was Going Through)’
Soccer Mommy has shared a new video for 'Feel It All The Time'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing