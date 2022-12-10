Crosses (†††) have released a video for their new song 'Holier'

Watch

It's the latest track from their new EP 'PERMANENT.RADIANT'.

Published: 8:05 am, December 10, 2022

Crosses (†††) have released a new video for their song 'Holier', the latest track from their new EP 'PERMANENT.RADIANT'.

The EP, which was released via Warner Records this week, features six tracks including recent singles - 'Sensation' and 'Vivien'. The accompanying music video for 'Holier' follows the recurring protagonist played by Thais Molon on a surreal journey.

The duo, which is the side project of Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, originally formed in 2011 and released two EPs before their self-titled album in 2014. The project returned in 2020 with a cover of Cause And Effect's 'The Beginning Of The End'.