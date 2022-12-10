Crosses (†††) have released a video for their new song 'Holier'

Crosses (†††) have released a new video for their song 'Holier', the latest track from their new EP 'PERMANENT.RADIANT'.
The EP, which was released via Warner Records this week, features six tracks including recent singles - 'Sensation' and 'Vivien'. The accompanying music video for 'Holier' follows the recurring protagonist played by Thais Molon on a surreal journey.
The duo, which is the side project of Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, originally formed in 2011 and released two EPs before their self-titled album in 2014. The project returned in 2020 with a cover of Cause And Effect's 'The Beginning Of The End'.
Earlier this year, Crosses released two standalone singles, 'Initiation' and 'Protection', which do not feature on the new EP.
Deftones were recently announced as one of the headliners of the inaugural Sick New World Festival, which will be taking place in Las Vegas in May 2023. System Of A Down, Korn and Incubus will also be headlining.