Published: 8:33 am, March 18, 2022

††† (Crosses) — the duo composed of Deftones' Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez — have returned with two new songs.

Titled 'Initiation' and 'Protection', they're the first original music since 2014's '†††'.

On Christmas Eve last year, ††† debuted a cover of Q Lazzarus' 'Goodbye Horses', while in 2020 they covered Cause & Effect's 'Beginning of the End'.

The new tracks arrive alongside a video for 'Initiation', which you can check out below.