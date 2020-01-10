Creeper's second album, 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', is out this May

Coming soon

They'll be hitting the road in support of it in April, too.

Published: 10:00 am, January 10, 2020

Prepare for more spooky fun, Creeper have revealed news of their second album.

Titled 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', it'll arrive on 22nd May via Roadrunner Records, and come alongside their first UK headline tour in over two years.

Speaking about the album and it's artwork, frontman Will Gould says, “The real-life time travel that music can achieve is almost supernatural. In a moment you can be transported from a bedroom in the south of England to another dimension entirely. With our latest album, we attempted to perform a similar magic.

The concept behind the artwork came to me when I was considering the ways I first discovered music. Both Ian Miles and I have similar stories of discovering our parents’ records. Holding in our hands these battered relics of the past, playing them for the first time and experiencing the magic of them coming to life over the speaker.

This being the case, our album cover attempts to live up to that promise. It would fit in with our parents’ records of the past, you could find it in a dusty attic, blow off the cobwebs, play it at any moment in time and be transported.”

Before all of that, they'll support Babymetal on the UK leg of their tour next month.

Creeper's forthcoming UK dates read:

FEBRUARY (w/ Babymetal)

19 Glasgow, Barrowland

20 Cardiff, The Great Hall

22 Manchester, O2 Apollo

23 London, Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

APRIL

12 Leeds, The Wardrobe

13 Glasgow, St. Luke’s

14 Manchester, Academy 2

15 London, Brixton Electric

17 Brighton, Concorde 2

18 Birmingham, O2 Institute