Creeper's new video club kicks off this evening with a screening of Hook

Creeper have launched a new video club.
The band will host screenings - starting this evening, Friday 17th April, at 8pm - via the Netflix Party app, with fans voting between two films ahead of time.
The first battle was between two very Creeper-appropriate flicks, 1991 Peter Pan retelling Hook, or alien epic Mars Attacks, with Hook coming out on top.
Keep an eye on the band's Twitter et al for more information.
Creeper's new album, 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', is coming soon - and they'll tour the UK in August, too.
join us tomorrow at 8pm GMT for the first Creeper Video Club. this weeks screening will be the 1991 classic Hook. we will share the watch party link at 8pm GMT tomorrow 🖤🎬 pic.twitter.com/YNMC2BO7Gj— C R E E P E R (@creepercultuk) April 16, 2020