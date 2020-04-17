Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Creeper's new video club kicks off this evening with a screening of Hook

Fans voted between two films, with Hook the winner.
Published: 9:11 am, April 17, 2020
Creeper have launched a new video club.

The band will host screenings - starting this evening, Friday 17th April, at 8pm - via the Netflix Party app, with fans voting between two films ahead of time.

The first battle was between two very Creeper-appropriate flicks, 1991 Peter Pan retelling Hook, or alien epic Mars Attacks, with Hook coming out on top.

Keep an eye on the band's Twitter et al for more information.

Creeper's new album, 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', is coming soon - and they'll tour the UK in August, too.

