Creeper have released a video for EP cut ‘Midnight’

Watch

The band are about to perform at Download Pilot.

Published: 11:07 am, June 17, 2021

Creeper have released a video for ‘Midnight’.

It’s a cut from the follow-up to their recent album ‘Sex, Death and The Infinite Void’, new EP ‘American Noir’, due out on 30th July via Roadrunner Records; a requiem to the album’s central character Roe.

Frontman Will Gould explains: “This new EP is comprised of material we’d written over the course of the last album. Lavish and tragic, it tells the story of the days following the death of our protagonist Roe. Beginning with ‘Midnight’ you’ll find Hannah and I experimenting with our voices together like never before.”

Of the new video, he adds: “The video for ‘Midnight’ welcomes our audience back into the world of Calvary Falls one final time to bear witness to the death of Roe. Olli Appleyard has created a visual as lavish and tragic as the music itself, we are so excited to share it with the world.”