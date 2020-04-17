Creeper have rescheduled their upcoming headline tour to December

Creeper have rescheduled their upcoming headline tour.
The band were set to perform around the UK throughout August 2020 in support of their latest album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', then it was set for March, and now it's moved again to December.
Support will come from Holding Absence, Wargasm and Static Dress.
Find the new dates on the poster below.
