Creeper have rescheduled their upcoming headline tour to December

March 2021
On tour

Support will come from Holding Absence, Wargasm and Static Dress.
Published: 11:32 am, February 26, 2021
Creeper have rescheduled their upcoming headline tour.

The band were set to perform around the UK throughout August 2020 in support of their latest album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', then it was set for March, and now it's moved again to December.

Find the new dates on the poster below. 

