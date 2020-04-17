Creeper have rescheduled their upcoming headline tour to December

On tour

Support will come from Holding Absence, Wargasm and Static Dress.

Published: 11:32 am, February 26, 2021

Creeper have rescheduled their upcoming headline tour.

The band were set to perform around the UK throughout August 2020 in support of their latest album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', then it was set for March, and now it's moved again to December.

Find the new dates on the poster below.