Listen

Creeper have launched a new session series with a cover of King Dude’s ‘Spiders In Her Hair’

"We have been big fans of King Dude for a while," says Will.
Published: 10:34 am, May 18, 2020
‘Sounds From The Void’ will see them covering other artists’ material from lockdown, running in the lead up to their new album ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’, due 31st July.

“We have been big fans of King Dude for a while,” says Will Gould. “My girlfriend and I would listen to ‘Love’ an awful lot when we first got together and this kinda became our song. Knowing we’d have limited resources in lockdown meant that recording some acoustic songs made sense. This was the first song that I knew I’d love us to do.”

Give it a listen below, and catch the band on tour this August, if you're lucky.

