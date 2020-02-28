Subscribe to Upset
Watch

“‘Cyanide’ is about obsession,” says frontman Will Gould.
Published: 6:04 pm, February 28, 2020
Creeper have unleashed a snazzy new video for 'Cyanide'

Creeper have released a new video for their latest single, 'Cyanide'.

Alongside ‘Born Cold’ and ‘Annabelle’, it's an early taster from the band's upcoming second album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', which will arrive on 22nd May via Roadrunner Records.

“‘Cyanide’ is about obsession,” says frontman Will Gould, “that hopeless feeling you get in the pit of your stomach when you fall in love. Modern love know no bounds, no rules; it can feel like dying a death. At the point in our album narrative, the characters have fallen into a dangerous, forbidden love. One for which no-one can forgive.”

Check out the video below, and catch the band on tour this April, and at 2000trees and Reading & Leeds, too.

