Creeper have shared an intimate new video for 'All My Friends'

Their new album's nearly here.

Published: 11:04 pm, May 22, 2020

Creeper have shared a video for 'All My Friends'.

It's the latest teaser from the band's upcoming second album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', due 31st July.

“‘All My Friends’ was born from the void during our darkest of times,” says frontman Will Gould. “The song was written late one night in Hollywood. I was left alone in the studio and found myself at the piano.

"It was such an honest expression that it almost felt too personal to release. Originally this song was not intended to have its own release, though in these unprecedented times and during Mental Health Awareness Week, it was our wish that it reach you now.”

The song arrives with the advice that if you want to talk to someone about your mental health, or are looking for advice for dealing with someone else’s, call the MIND Infoline on 0300 123 3393 or visit mind.org.uk. If you’re experiencing a personal crisis, are unable to cope and need support, text Shout to 85258.

Give it a watch below.