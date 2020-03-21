Subscribe to Upset
On tour

Creeper have rescheduled their April headline tour

It'll now take place in August.
Published: 2:11 pm, March 21, 2020
Published: 2:11 pm, March 21, 2020

Creeper have rescheduled their April headline tour.

"Due to the escalating Coronavirus Pandemic we have rescheduled the tour for August," they explain. "As you know our primary concern has and will always be the safety of our community.

"All tickets for April will be valid for the new dates. If you’re unable to attend you’ll be able to get a refund at your point of purchase. Be safe, look after each other and we’ll see you in August.”

The new dates are:

AUGUST
19 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2
20 Brighton, Concorde 2
21 London, Electric Brixton
22 Manchester, Academy 2
24 Glasgow, Saint Luke’s
25 Leeds, The Wardrobe

Everything going on in rock, right now.
