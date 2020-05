Coming soon(ish)

It's no longer coming this month.

May 05, 2020

Creeper have rescheduled the release of their upcoming second album.

Titled 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', it was originally scheduled to arrive on 22nd May via Roadrunner Records, and it's now due on 31st July.

The news follows on from the postponement of their spring tour, which has been rescheduled for later this summer:



AUGUST

19 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

20 Brighton, Concorde 2

21 London, Electric Brixton

22 Manchester, Academy 2

24 Glasgow, Saint Luke’s

25 Leeds, The Wardrobe