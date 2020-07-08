On tour

Support comes from Static Dress, WARGASM (UK) and Holding Absence.

Published: 10:33 am, July 08, 2020

Creeper have rescheduled and upgraded their upcoming headline tour.

The band were set to perform around the UK throughout August in support of their upcoming album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', due on 31st July.

Frontman Will Gould says: “I’m sure many of you are disappointed that the tour is being rescheduled and we are too, as we’re so eager to be able to play these new songs for you.

"We’re going to do everything we can to make it worth the wait. These shows will now be some of the biggest of our career to date and we promise to make them more spectacular than anything you’ve seen us do in the past.

"Thank you so much as always for understanding and supporting us. We love you and think about you all constantly."

They'll now play:



MARCH

18 Brighton, Concorde 2

19 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

20 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

22 Glasgow, Garage

23 Manchester, O2 Ritz

24 Leeds, Becketts