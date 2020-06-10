Subscribe to Upset
Creeper have launched their new tune, 'Poisoned Heart'

It's a highlight from their new album.
Published: 12:39 pm, July 24, 2020
Creeper have launched their new tune, 'Poisoned Heart'.

It's the latest drop from their epic forthcoming album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', set to arrive on 31st July.

"This song was the first we had written where we'd experimented with a baritone lead vocal,” says frontman Will Gould. “Inspired by Leonard Cohen and Nick Cave I attempted to sing in a way I had not before, combining this with a country sensibility we had established via a piano and acoustic guitar. Lyrically this song sits in the second act of our narrative, our protagonist is realising what it is to feel for the first time."

Give the track a listen below, and catch the band live at the following:

MARCH
18 Brighton, Concorde 2
19 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
20 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2
22 Glasgow, Garage
23 Manchester, O2 Ritz
24 Leeds, Becketts

