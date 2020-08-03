Subscribe to Upset
August 2020
Creeper have launched a video for their latest tune, 'Poisoned Heart'

It continues the story of album lead, Roe.
Published: 12:07 pm, August 03, 2020
Creeper have launched a video for their latest tune, 'Poisoned Heart'.

A continuation of their 'Be My End' video, it's a cut from the band's epic second album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', which was released just a few days ago.

"This song was the first we had written where we'd experimented with a baritone lead vocal,” says frontman Will Gould. “Inspired by Leonard Cohen and Nick Cave I attempted to sing in a way I had not before, combining this with a country sensibility we had established via a piano and acoustic guitar. Lyrically this song sits in the second act of our narrative, our protagonist is realising what it is to feel for the first time."

Give the track a watch below, and catch the band live at the following:

MARCH
18 Brighton, Concorde 2
19 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
20 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2
22 Glasgow, Garage
23 Manchester, O2 Ritz
24 Leeds, Becketts

