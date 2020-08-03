Watch

It continues the story of album lead, Roe.

Creeper have launched a video for their latest tune, 'Poisoned Heart'.

A continuation of their 'Be My End' video, it's a cut from the band's epic second album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', which was released just a few days ago.

"This song was the first we had written where we'd experimented with a baritone lead vocal,” says frontman Will Gould. “Inspired by Leonard Cohen and Nick Cave I attempted to sing in a way I had not before, combining this with a country sensibility we had established via a piano and acoustic guitar. Lyrically this song sits in the second act of our narrative, our protagonist is realising what it is to feel for the first time."

catch the band live at the following:



MARCH

18 Brighton, Concorde 2

19 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

20 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

22 Glasgow, Garage

23 Manchester, O2 Ritz

24 Leeds, Becketts