Creeper have announced a small, one-off show at Kingston's Pryzm

Creeper have announced a one-off show at Kingston's Pryzm.
Performing on 7th December, the show will run at a reduced capacity to aid social-distancing, what with the global pandemic 'n' all.
The news follows the band rescheduling the August tour in support of their upcoming album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', due on 31st July, to next March.
The details are:
MARCH
18 Brighton, Concorde 2
19 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
20 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2
22 Glasgow, Garage
23 Manchester, O2 Ritz
24 Leeds, Becketts
