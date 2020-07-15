Creeper have announced a small, one-off show at Kingston's Pryzm

On tour

It'll take place in December.

Published: 11:13 pm, July 15, 2020

Creeper have announced a one-off show at Kingston's Pryzm.

Performing on 7th December, the show will run at a reduced capacity to aid social-distancing, what with the global pandemic 'n' all.

The news follows the band rescheduling the August tour in support of their upcoming album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', due on 31st July, to next March.

The details are:



MARCH

18 Brighton, Concorde 2

19 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

20 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

22 Glasgow, Garage

23 Manchester, O2 Ritz

24 Leeds, Becketts