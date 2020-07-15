Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Run The Jewels, Mikey Way, Dream Wife and more.
Order a copy
July 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

Creeper have announced a small, one-off show at Kingston's Pryzm

It'll take place in December. 
Published: 11:13 pm, July 15, 2020
Creeper have announced a small, one-off show at Kingston's Pryzm

Creeper have announced a one-off show at Kingston's Pryzm.

Performing on 7th December, the show will run at a reduced capacity to aid social-distancing, what with the global pandemic 'n' all.

The news follows the band rescheduling the August tour in support of their upcoming album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', due on 31st July, to next March.

The details are:

MARCH
18 Brighton, Concorde 2
19 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
20 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2
22 Glasgow, Garage
23 Manchester, O2 Ritz
24 Leeds, Becketts

June 2020
Grab this issue

June 2020

Featuring Creeper, Palaye Royale, Lonely The Brave, The Used and more.
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Mysterines have announced a new headline tour for 2021
Funeral For A Friend have extended their upcoming UK tour
Narrow Head have shared their new single, 'Stuttering Stanley'
Dance Gavin Dance have released an animated video for 'One In A Million'
Ho99o9 confront police violence with their new song, 'Pigs Want Me Dead'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing