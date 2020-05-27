Subscribe to Upset
Creeper front up the new issue of Upset, out now!

Elsewhere this issue, we've got interviews with Palaye Royale, Lonely The Brave, Owen, The Used, Asking Alexandria, Make Them Suffer, Wallflower and more.
Published: 3:00 pm, May 27, 2020
Creeper front up the new issue of Upset, out now!

Yep, we’re still stuck inside. No, we can’t go round our mates’ houses - unless they pay us to clean them, anyway. While the world around us is placed firmly on its arse, we’re getting on with the important business of rock music. May as well; we’ve watched everything on Netflix.

Not that we need a period of pandemic fuelled boredom to get excited about the mighty Creeper finally making their way to the cover of Upset. We’ve been behind the band since both their and our earliest days - and while ‘current restrictions’ may have both restricted us and forced them to delay the release of their back-from-a-self-imposed death new album ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’, frontman Will Gould still tells a mighty good tale.

Elsewhere this issue, we've got interviews with Palaye Royale, Lonely The Brave, Owen, The Used, Asking Alexandria, Make Them Suffer, Wallflower, Best Ex, Crossfaith, The Homeless Gospel Choir, Covet and more. In About To Break we introduce you to Aussie upstarts Spacey Jane, Diet Cig take us through their adolescent playlist in Teenage Kicks, and we've got the official Upset verdict on all the latest new releases.

The new issue of Upset is out RIGHT NOW. Obviously, getting to our usual stockists is somewhat of a challenge - but you can still order a copy direct from us, right here, and we'll get it through your letterbox, shipping this week. You can also read digitally on Issuu here.

